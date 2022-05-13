Overnight Protests In J&K After Kashmiri Pandit's Killing

Massive protests were held in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir last night as Kashmiri Pandits demanded safety in the wake of the killing of a 36-year-old man from the community.

Members of the community left their transit camps, where they have been living since their exodus during the wave of militancy in 1990, blocked roads and raised slogans against the central government, saying it has failed them.

In what appeared to be another targeted attack, Rahul Bhat was shot by terrorists who barged into the Tehsildar's office at Chadoora village in Budgam district. The 36-year-old was critically injured and died at a hospital.