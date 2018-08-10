Over 86,000 Saplings To Be Planted In Noida On Independence Day

Commonly found varieties such as neem, pilkhan, jamun would be planted. (Representational)

As part of the Uttar Pradesh government's afforestation drive and to mark India's seventy second Independence Day, the Noida Authority will plant over 86,000 saplings across the city on August 15, officials said today.

The saplings will be planted at 37 locations including parks, on the side of roads and under metro rail corridors, said Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi.

The drive will be carried out in sectors 72, 145, 150, 151, 166, 167, 137, 74, 115, 44, 123, 144, 120, 121, 122, 123, 120, 63, 64, 61, 62, 22, 122, 56, and along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

As many as 86,750 saplings will be planted, the varieties include neem, pilkhan, jamun, arjun, hibiscus,tikoma , champa, the General Manager said, adding that dwarf plant species and indoor varieties like erica palm will be planted under the metro corridors and elevated roads.

Mr Tyagi said the authority wants to rope in more people and is in touch with educational institutes, resident welfare associations (RWAs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), industrial houses to ensure mass public participation.

"We are getting a very positive response from everyone. We need local support, after all it is the people for whom we are working. They are the owners of the city and equal partners in every initiative," he said.

Mr Tyagi said the earth works have already been completed. Two-foot deep ditches have been dug and the soil bed has been prepared with manure.

Advertisement

"Only the plantation work remains, which would be done on Independence Day," he added.

Preparatory works for the drive had begun in May-June itself and contracts were awarded to private firms for providing the plants and preparing the soil.

"The contractors will also be maintaining the plants for the first two years," Mr Tyagi said, adding, "We want major public participation so that the people have the sense of belonging. They can plant saplings and watch them grow every time they pass by it."

He said the authority's slogan for the special drive is 'vrakshlagao, jeevanbachao, janjagritiabhiyan' (Plant Trees, Save Life Mass Awareness Campaign).

Altogether the UP government will be planting nine crore saplings across the state of August 15, the General Manager said.