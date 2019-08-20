Over 55 Dead In Rain In North India; Yamuna Above Danger Mark In Delhi

The weather office has forecast more rain in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Heavy rain in northern parts of the country has claimed at least 58 lives in the last two days. Several landslides in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand left tourists and residents stranded in some villages. Officials said many of them have been rescued, though hundreds of tourists are still stranded in Himachal Pradesh. Although rain subsided across the region on Monday, rivers in several parts of the region are overflowing, officials said. Thirty-two people have died and eight are missing in Uttarakhand, while 26 have died in Himachal Pradesh.