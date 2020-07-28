Over 47,000 Covid Cases In India In Last 24 Hours; 14.83 Lakh Total Cases

India coronavirus cases: Around 33,000 patients have died due to the highly infectious illness.

India recorded 47,703 fresh coronavirus infections and 654 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness in the last 24 hours, which takes the country's tally to 14,83,156 cases, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

A total of 9,52,743 patients in the country have recovered so far and 33,425 have died since the beginning of the pandemic, government data shows. Today's spike in cases comes a day after India crossed 14 lakh cases; ; it reported a record jump of around 50,000 new patients in the previous 24 hours.

The recovery rate this morning stood at 64.23 per cent and positivity rate - percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus - stood at 9.03 per cent.

