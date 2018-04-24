'Over 4000 Cases Settled In Single Day In National Lok Adalat': Judge Not only 3,025 cases were settled but also an amount of Rs 98,30,329 was realized as decree amount for 18 execution cases," District Judge Ajeet Singh said.

Mathura: More than four thousand cases were settled on a single day in the National Lok Adalat organised in the District Court Mathura, a judge in Mathura said.



Not only 3,025 cases were settled but also an amount of Rs 98,30,329 was realized as decree amount for 18 execution cases," District Judge Ajeet Singh said.



He said the orders were passed to provide compensation claim to the tune of Rs 7,50,000 amongst 21 behavioural cases and one motor accident case.



Orders were also passed to provide compensation claim Rs 1,42,95,000 to aggrieved parties in 27 motor accident claim cases, he said.



Mr Singh said a penalty of Rs 2,78,235 was also realised in 2,868 compounding criminal cases.



Orders for the release of succession certificate to the tune of Rs 92,15,170 were also issued for 21 succession cases and Rs 40,00,613 for aggrieved 43 cases under Section 138 Negotiable Instruments Act were also issued in the National Lok Adalat organised yesterday, he added.



Besides, the number of other cases, 76 bank pre-litigation cases were not only settled but Rs 14,04,078 were also realised, Mr Singh concluded.



