'Over 4000 Cases Settled In Single Day In National Lok Adalat': Judge

Not only 3,025 cases were settled but also an amount of Rs 98,30,329 was realized as decree amount for 18 execution cases," District Judge Ajeet Singh said.
He said the orders were passed to provide compensation claim to the tune of Rs 7,50,000 amongst 21 behavioural cases and one motor accident case.
Orders were also passed to provide compensation claim Rs 1,42,95,000 to aggrieved parties in 27 motor accident claim cases, he said.
Mr Singh said a penalty of Rs 2,78,235 was also realised in 2,868 compounding criminal cases.
Besides, the number of other cases, 76 bank pre-litigation cases were not only settled but Rs 14,04,078 were also realised, Mr Singh concluded.