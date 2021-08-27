Over 4.05 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Available With States: Health Ministry

Centre said more than 4.05 crore Covid vaccine doses are currently available with states

More than 4.05 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 58.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union Territories so far and more than 17.64 lakh doses are on their way, the ministry said in a statement.

It said more than 4.05 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories for inoculation.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)