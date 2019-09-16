Over 300 Students, Teachers Rescued After 2 Days In Flood-Hit Rajasthan

Floods in Rajasthan have been triggered by heavy rain and discharge of water from dams

Over 300 students and teachers of a private school, who were stuck in a building for the last two days due to floods triggered by heavy rains and discharge of water from the overflowing Rana Pratap Sagar dam, were rescued on Monday in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, an official said.

They were rescued by SDRF teams which took them to Rawatbhata and later they were dropped at their houses, Bhainsroadgarh police station SHO Gopal Krishna said.

As many as 318 students from class 5 to 12 and 25 teachers were stuck in a building near their school since Saturday after roads leading to the educational institute got inundated due to discharge of water from the dam.

"The school management shifted them to the nearby building where arrangements of food and water were made with the help of local villagers. The water level reduced today and teams rescued all of them safely," the SHO said.

