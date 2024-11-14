Over 300 Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Amid Heavy Smog: Report

A thick blanket of smog engulfed Delhi.

Several flight operations were affected in Delhi on Thursday as a dense layer of smog engulfed the national capital, bringing down the visibility. According to Flightradar 24, over 300 flights have been delayed at the Delhi Airport.

A total of 115 flights arriving in Delhi since 12 am, and 226 flights departing from the national capital have been delayed, the flight tracker website said.

Presently, there is a 17-minute average delay in arrivals and a significant 54-minute average delay in departures, it said.

However, it is not clear whether all the delays were due to the poor weather.

Earlier today, the Delhi airport issued an advisory for passengers, alerting them of the low visibility.

"Low visibility procedures in progress at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," it wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

IndiGo Airlines also posted a travel advisory on X, urging passengers to keep a tab on their flight status as some flights might be delayed due to "winter fog".

"This morning, winter fog may impact flights to/from Amritsar, Varanasi & Delhi. Do keep a tab on your flight status before heading to the airport. Also, please allow additional travel time as road traffic may move slower than usual due to low visibility. Thank you for your patience, and we wish you a smooth journey," it said.

#6ETravelAdvisory : This morning, winter fog may impact flights to/from #Amritsar, #Varanasi & #Delhi. Do keep a tab on your flight status https://t.co/CjwsVzFov0 before heading to the airport. Also, please allow additional travel time as road traffic may move slower (1/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 13, 2024

Delhi's air quality 'severe'

The national capital witnessed a sharp spike in its air quality within 24 hours - going from 418 to 452 air quality index. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 334. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 459 at 12 pm, falling under the 'severe' category.

Out of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations, 32 recorded AQI levels over 400, including Anand Vihar, IGI Airport, and Patparganj. However, a few locations in the national capital remained at a 'very poor' level - Mathura Road (395), Dilshad Garden (385), Lodhi Road (370), and Sri Aurobindo Marg (345).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), increased wind activity may help lower pollutant concentrations, with AQI expected to improve to the 'very poor' category.

No GRAP-3 anti-pollution measures yet

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 3) will not be imposed for now.

"Fog layer in Delhi due to low wind speed, it is expected to improve. Delhi government will take all steps necessary if the pollution situation worsens due to adverse weather conditions," he said.