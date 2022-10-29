Massive Fire During Chhath Puja At Bihar's Aurangabad, Many Critical

Many police personnel have also sustained burn injuries while trying to put out the fire.

More than 30 people have been hospitalised in Bihar's Aurangabad district after a short circuit led to a huge fire, causing a gas cylinder blast. At least ten victims are critical.

The tragedy occurred while a family was cooking for Chhath Puja at 2:30 in the morning.

Seven police personnel have also sustained burn injuries while trying to put out the fire.

Family members of one Anil Goswami were making prasad for Chhath Puja before dawn on Sunday in the Shahganj locality of the city police station area when some gas cylinders caught fire. This led to a gas leak, causing a massive blaze, which intensified despite all efforts by locals to extinguish it.

The police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot immediately on receiving information and tried to put it out. However, the blaze intensified and there was a loud cylinder blast seriously injuring over 30 people when the police threw water at the cylinder.

All the injured were rushed to the Aurangabad Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Many have also been admitted to private nursing homes and are undergoing treatment.

Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar Singh from the city police station said the cause of the incident has not been confirmed by the administration yet, but the house owner Anil Goswami says that the fire started due to a gas explosion.

Police are investigating the matter.