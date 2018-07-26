Over 3,700 Maoists Surrendered In 4 Years: Centre

Union minister of state for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde said during the last four years, 3,714 Left Wing Extremists (LWE) have surrendered as per the available records of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

All India | | Updated: July 26, 2018 05:02 IST
The centre revealed the details in parliament. (File)

New Delhi: 

Over 3,700 Maoists have surrendered before the authorities in last four years, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

It has been found that almost all the surrendered LWE do not have requisite qualification for admission in ITIs for skill training. Hence, the government has relaxed the entry qualification of surrendered Naxals, he said, replying to a written question.

MaoistsRajya SabhaMonsoon Session Parliament

