Over 25,000 Tenements Surveyed For Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Dharavi survey is a complex operation requiring meticulous effort and coordination.

The survey of more than 25,000 tenements at Mumbai's Dharavi is completed and over 60,000 have been numbered, said a senior official of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project that aims to transform Asia's largest slum into a modern, liveable community.

"On an average day, 300 to 400 tenements are numbered, and 200 to 250 homes are verified. Despite major challenges, like two elections and a prolonged monsoon, surveys of more than 25,000 tenements have been completed, and over 60,000 tenements have been numbered since mid-March this year," said the official.

The survey comprises land reconnaissance and the numbering of tenements, after which advanced Lidar mapping technology is used to capture the area's layout. After the base map is ready, door-to-door verification is carried out and tenements are assigned a unique identification code.

Sources, however, suggest that a significant number of tenements are still left to be surveyed before the state government can decide on the eligibility of Dharavi's residents. More teams will be deployed soon to expedite the survey process.

"While obstacles such as political interference and vested interests have repeatedly threatened to delay progress, the collective will of Dharavikars can overcome these challenges. By and large, Dharavi's residents have cooperated with the survey teams, but we urge even greater cooperation and a more proactive approach," the source added.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project - which is set to give the largest slum in Asia spanning over 250 hectares - is a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group.

Eligible residents will get 350-sq-ft flats in the area after the project is completed. Those not eligible will be rehoused elsewhere in Mumbai. Schools, community halls, hospitals, and wider roads will also be built as part of the redevelopment project.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)