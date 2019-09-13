Over 200 Dead Due To Heavy Rains, Floods In Madhya Pradesh

The heavy rainspartially damaged 9,816 houses and also triggered the total collapse of 231 houses

The monsoon continues to wreak havoc in Madhya Pradesh, leaving 202 dead and 32 people seriously injured due to rain and floods according to the state government. The monsoon also caused 631 animals, including cattle, to die.

The rain related mishaps partially damaged 9,816 houses and also triggered the total collapse of 231 houses.

The state government has released Rs 4 lakh each for the family of the deceased, while based on the reports from various state government departments, a detailed proposal will be sent to the centre for compensation.

Rescue operations by the local authorities in addition to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have saved the lives of over 8,500 people who have been shifted to temporary relief camps and shelters.

"Six to eight lakh hectares of land have been affected by the rain and flood, but the actual loss of the crops can only be ascertained after the reports of the ongoing crop damage assessment survey are submitted by various districts to the state government. Based on the damage assessment through the report, the crop damage will be compensated," Madhya Pradesh Revenue Minister Govind Singh told NDTV.

"The state government has sanctioned Rs 6,000 crore for flood and rain relief hit people and if need arises more funds will be sanctioned. Out of this around Rs 50 crore has already been released among the affected people and work is underway to render financial assistance to more affected people," Mr Singh added.

With most of the rivers overflowing, gates of 21 out of the 28 dams in the state have been opened to release excess water. On Thursday, the Met Department issued fresh red and orange alerts of very heavy and heavy rains for next 24 hours. While red alert for very heavy rain has been issued for 14 districts of west, south west, central regions of the state, including Indore, Hoshangabad, Sagar, Vidisha and Dewas districts, an orange alert for heavy rains has been issued for 19 districts, including Bhopal, Jabalpur and Rewa districts over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, two frogs married nearly two months back for ushering rain on dry land were divorced symbolically in the Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Wednesday - to end the destructive spell of rain.

