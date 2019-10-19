Over 2,000 Kg Narcotics Seized, 27 People Arrested By Narcotics Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau seized 879.80 kg ganja.

Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths have seized over 2,000 kg narcotics and arrested 27 people, including six foreigners, for drugs trafficking across the country in less than a month, officials said Friday.

They said the federal anti-narcotics agency has stepped up action against traffickers and drug cartels and these figures are a result of its concerted efforts, apart from undertaking joint action with other enforcement and security agencies.

"During the last three weeks, the Narcotics Control Bureau seized 879.80 kg ganja, 13 kg morphine, 5.26 kg heroin, 1,155 kg ketamine, 7 kg charas, 10.3 kg opium and 1.22 kg of methamphetamine," a senior official said.

"21 Indian and six Myanmarese nationals were arrested for their involvement in drug trafficking during the same period," the official added.

