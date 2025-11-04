Over 2,000 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Enter Pak, 1st Major Crossing Since Op Sindoor

About 2,100 Indian Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan via Wagah border on Tuesday to attend events related to the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, marking the first people-to-people contact between the two countries after the four-day conflict in May.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President and Punjab Minorities Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chief Sajid Mahmood Chauhan and Additional Secretary Shrines Nasir Mushtaq received the Indian pilgrims at the Wagah check post.

Akal Takht leader Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Shrimoni Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee delegation led by Bibi Gurinder Kaur and Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee's Ravinder Singh Sweeta were among those who crossed the Wagah border into Pakistan.

The Pakistan government had issued 2,150 visas to Indian Sikhs to attend Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary.

ETPB spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin told PTI that some 2,100 Sikhs arrived in Lahore via Wagah on Tuesday.

He said that after completing immigration and customs formalities, the pilgrims departed for Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib, by special buses.

The main ceremony of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary will be held on Wednesday at Gurdwara Janamasthan, some 80 km from Lahore.

“All gurdwaras, including the Janamasthan and Kartarpur Sahi, have been beautifully decorated with lights. For medical assistance, teams from Rescue 1122 and the ETPB medical unit will accompany the pilgrims," Nasir Mushtaq said.

He added that foolproof security arrangements have been made at all entry points and surrounding areas. "Rangers, police, special forces, and the ETPB's own security wing have been engaged for the pilgrims' security," he said.

During their 10-day stay, the Indian Sikhs will also visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

They will leave for their homeland on November 13.

Tensions remain high between New Delhi and Islamabad after the four-day conflict in May following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Since May, both countries have virtually cut off all contacts, and they have even placed a ban on the use of their airspace for each other.

