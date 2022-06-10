Over 18 Lakh Pilgrims At Char Dham Shrines In Over A Month

Char Dham Yatra: The total number of pilgrims to visit the Himalayan temples so far is 18,01,209.

The Char Dham yatra in Garhwal Himalayas has received a record number of more than 18 lakh pilgrims within just over a month of its commencement this year, an official said.

By 4 pm on Thursday Badrinath had received 6,18,312 pilgrims and Kedarnath 5,98,590.

While Gangotri has received 3,33,9090 pilgrims and Yamunotri 2,50,398, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee media incharge Harish Gaud said.

The total number of pilgrims to visit the Himalayan temples so far is 18,01,209.

