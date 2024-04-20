'Betrayers,' Says Congress After Over 100 Leaders Join Madhya Pradesh BJP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed the leaders to BJP at an event in Bhopal

A Congress ex-MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district and several other local leaders of the party joined the BJP on Saturday, prompting a functionary from the grand old party to call them "betrayers".

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed Harivallabh Shukla, who represented the Shivpuri assembly constituency, and other Congress workers to BJP at an event here, a day after six Lok Sabha seats in the state went to polls in the first phase of parliamentary elections.

"We welcome you with open arms to the party. We are going to work with one accord. You are free to give suggestions and play an important role in the party (BJP)," Mr Yadav told the new saffron party members.

More than 100 Congress leaders joined the BJP at the function, claimed a party release.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had launched a campaign to induct disgruntled Congress leaders into its fold in MP. Several Congress leaders have joined the BJP in the state in the past few months.

Earlier, Mr Yadav had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parivar (family) was expanding at the fastest pace in MP.

K K Mishra, media advisor to MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, called Shukla a spent force. The departure of the former legislator will have no impact on Congress, he claimed.

"Those who are joining BJP are betraying their political mother. They got everything but when the time came to pay back to the party and fight the divisive forces, they showed their back and fled tempted by money and muscle power," he said.

"History won't forgive these 'betrayers'," Mr Mishra added.

Of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, six went to polls in the first phase on Friday. Polling will be held in the remaining constituencies in three more phases between April 26 and May 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)