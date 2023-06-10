Over 1 Crore Women Get Rs 1,000 Under Ladli Behna Scheme In Madhya Pradesh

"I ensure that I'll fulfill my promises," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the first installment of 'Ladli Behna Yojana', a scheme to financially support women of the state, on Saturday evening. He transferred Rs 1,000 into the bank accounts of over 1.25 crore women in a single click at an event in Jabalpur and promised to increase the amount to Rs 3,000 in future. He also promised to relax the minimum age limit of the beneficiaries to from 23 to 21 years.

The Chief Minister assured the beneficiaries that he will continuously arrange funds to augment the monthly support. He said, "I'm starting this scheme with Rs 1,000 monthly sum, but will keep arranging funds to increase this sum continuously. I'll arrange more money and increase this sum first by 250 to Rs 1,250. Ultimately, I'll arrange more money and take the monthly sum to Rs 3000 in the coming times."

This scheme, which has gained attention as a potential game-changer for the ruling BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, aims to empower women by providing financial support.

"I ensure that I'll fulfill my promises. I'm on a mission to change your lives and will do it. I will not stop there as it is my mission to ensure that every sister in the state earns at least Rs 10,000 monthly over the next five years," Mr Chouhan announced at the mega gathering of women.

The launch of the scheme in Jabalpur has come two days ahead of Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to the city to launch Congress's assembly poll campaign. Out of the 5.41 crores total voters in Madhya Pradesh, 48% or 2.61 crore voters are women.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced formation of 'Ladli Behana Senas' at village level in the coming time. These senas, he said, will work with the government to help implement women centric schemes in villages.

"For ensuring that all the women centric schemes continue to function well, you'll have to be with the BJP and continue to side by me. You've to be with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said the Chief Minister in his big appeal ahead of upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Before the big launch event today, the Chief Minister carried out a roadshow in Jabalpur city. Earlier in the day, he also met former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti at her residence in Bhopal and sought her blessings.