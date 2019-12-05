'If Culprits Were Persecuted...': Outrage Over Attack On UP Rape Survivor

Unnao BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said the incident was "unfortunate".

The attack on a 23-year-old rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, who was set on fire this morning by five men, has triggered shock and horror with several national leaders questioning the slow pace of probe in the rape case. The Unnao rape survivor was on her way to a local court for hearing in the rape case this morning when she was attacked. Among those who attacked her were the two men she had accused of rape in March.

One of the two rape accused was on the run and the other one was reportedly released on bail last week.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that today's attack could be prevented if "If the culprits were prosecuted in time". "Extremely shocked to hear that the girl who filed a rape complaint in #Unnao was set ablaze. The victim is battling for her life. If the culprits were prosecuted in time this wouldn't have happened. Home department of the central government should take immediate cognisance," the NCP patriarch wrote.

His daughter Supriya Sule attacked the ruling BJP government at the centre over its 'Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao' campaign. In a series of tweets, she also attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

"Extremely sad and shocked to hear that that Unnao Rape victim was burnt earlier this morning. If the culprits were not shielded and prosecuted on time this wouldn't have happened. Complete state of Lawlessness in the state of Uttar Pradesh...(1/3 )," she wrote.

In another tweet, she said: "The Central government speaks about - 'Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao', however, this seems to be a mere slogan if the daughters of our Nation are not protected.. (sic) (3/3)"

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded "collective resignation" of the state government. "Taking the moral responsibility of attack on Unnao rape survivor who was burnt alive, everyone in the BJP government in UP should resign. In view of the seriousness of this incident, the Honorable Court is requested to give instructions for proper treatment and safety arrangement for the woman," he wrote in Hindi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the BJP "should stop spreading false propaganda". "Yesterday, the home minister of the country and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister clearly lied that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has improved. Seeing such incidents everyday angers the mind. BJP leaders should stop spreading false propaganda," Ms Gandhi wrote in Hindi.

Rajya Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said: "President's rule should be imposed in UP where Jungle Raj is prevalent. There is no law and order in the state."

Amid attacks by the opposition parties over the incident, the state government has told the state police to ensure "maximum punishment" for the accused. The Yogi Adityanath government has also sought a report from the state police on the matter, adding that it will fund the woman's treatment.

Unnao BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said the incident was "unfortunate". "The Unnao incident is really unfortunate. I have used all my power so that the investigation is done and the accused get punishment. The accused in such heinous crimes should get capital punishment," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.