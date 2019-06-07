Outrage After 2-Year-Old Girl Tortured, Killed in Aligarh; 2 Arrested

Aligarh Police said they will try the accused under the stringent National Security Act (NSA)

On Sunday, stray dogs appearing to carry human body parts alerted the police in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to a horrific crime. A search revealed the mutilated body of a two-year-old girl, whose family had reported her missing two days before, on May 31.

The body was found close to the child's home in Tappal town on the outskirts of Aligarh. Two men arrested for the murder are neighbours who lived just half a km away.

The police say the child was killed because her father owed Rs 10,000 to the arrested men, Zahid and Aslam. So brazen was their act of "revenge", say the police, that they left the body at a garbage dump near their house.

Given the gravity of the case, it will be investigated under the National Security Act (NSA), an anti-terror law, say the police. Five policemen have been suspended for negligence.

An Aligarh police officer ruled out rape but described what appeared to be torture before the child was strangled. Her eyes had reportedly been gouged out and one leg was broken.

"We are proceeding with it as an NSA case, we will try to get it to a fast track court. There is no mention of rape or acid in postmortem report," said senior police officer Akash Kulhary.

He was quoted by news agency IANS as saying: "The minor was strangled to death and her eyes were gouged out."

When her family reported her missing, the police had registered a case of kidnapping.

"The girl's father told us that he had a money dispute with Zahid who had threatened him with dire consequences. We questioned Zahid and it was revealed that the body was hidden at Aslam's house. The body was later found at the garbage dump," Mr Kulhary was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

The family and relatives of the child blocked roads in protest on Thursday and had to be pacified by senior police officials. The protesters have reportedly demanded that other family members of the arrested men also be arrested for the murder.

The sheer brutality of the crime has provoked outrage on social media.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said he was "disgusted and angered". "How can somebody even think of doing such a thing? Speechless..." he tweeted.

Former union minister Milind Deora, asking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure swift justice, tweeted, "...This is beyond evil."