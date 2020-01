Outgoing Indian Envoy, 'Captain Of India-US Relationship', Meets Trump

Harsh Vardhan Shringla meets Donald Trump before he leaves for New Delhi.

Outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House on Saturday and thanked him for his "steadfast support" for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership.

Mr Shringla is set to be the next Foreign Secretary of India.

Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Ambassador Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, described Mr Shringla as the "Captain of India-US relationship."

Ms Wells also said that Mr Shringla would play an important part in the India-US relations to achieve its potential.

US Chief of Protocol Can Henderson hosted a rare reception for Mr Shringla at the Blair House. A reception at this venue for an outgoing envoy is normally reserved only for a few countries and India became one of them.

On December 23, Mr Shringla was appointed as the next Foreign Secretary of India. He will succeed Vijay Keshav Gokhale who completes his two-year term on January 28. Mr Shringla will assume his new post the next day.