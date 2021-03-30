'Outdated 2G Missile': PM Modi's Takedown Of DMK's A Raja In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: PM Modi said the people of Tamil Nadu would never tolerate insult to women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on Tamil Nadu's opposition DMK today over its senior leader A Raja's insult to Chief Minister E Palaniswami, calling him an ''outdated 2G missile''. Criticism has been heaped on the party -- which is hoping to dislodge Mr Palaniswami's government this time -- over the remark of the former Union minister.

Without naming Mr Raja, PM Modi said the Congress and the DMK have launched their ''outdated 2G missile''. The missile, he added, has one clear target -- the women of Tamil Nadu.

"A few days ago, this missile was launched by the UPA with a clear order to attack the nari shakti (women power) of Tamil Nadu. Today the Congress and the DMK have insulted the respected mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami," the Prime Minister said.

"God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu," he added.

Mr Raja, in a recent campaign speech, had heaped insults on the Chief Minister, making unparliamentary remarks about his birth and saying he was "worth a rupee less than [DMK chief MK] Stalin's slipper".

On Sunday, campaigning for the April 6 elections, Mr Palaniswami almost broke down. "My mother was poor but worked hard all her life. Now she is no more. Whether poor or rich, a mother's position and status is high. If this can happen to a man who is chief minister, think about what will happen to ordinary people like you," he told his audience.

"I did not want to raise this issue but I couldn't stop myself, seeing the women here... what protection do your mothers and women have if this is what the mother of the Chief Minister has to endure? You can imagine what will happen if they come to power," he had added.

The ruling AIADMK -- led in the last elections by its formidable leader and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa -- also asked the Election Commission to stop Mr Raja from campaigning.

Shortly after, Mr Raja had apologised, saying his remarks were "not a personal criticism" but an "estimate and comparison of two personalities in public life."

Asking the Congress and DMK leadership to control their party leaders, PM Modi – whose BJP is an ally of the ruling AIADMK -- said the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything and they would never tolerate insult to women.