Video: Speeding Car Loses Control, Runs Over Child, 2 Women In Hyderabad

A surveillance camera captured the footage of the accident.

In a tragic incident, two women and one child were killed after being hit by a speeding car in Telangana's Hyderabad. The incident took place when the three were out on a morning walk on the Hydershakote Main Road in Hyderabad. A surveillance camera captured the footage of the accident.

The video shows a speeding car skidding on the road and soon loses control, the car hits the three people walking on the edge of the street. Later visuals show that the car ended up in a bunch of trees located by the road. The victims are the residents of Shanti Nagar Colony.

Narsanigi police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a similar case of reckless driving took place in Hyderabad in May. Three youths lost their lives while eight others were left injured after a car rammed a parked truck near Khanapur crossroad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP Rajendranagar, the accident took place at around 10 am while the people in the car were travelling from Nizampet to Ocean Park.

Following the crash, the bodies were taken out by the police team.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where two are said to be critical.