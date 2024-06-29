'Our Team Brings T20 World Cup Home In Style': PM Congratulates Team India

India brought an ICC trophy home after 11 years and India's first World Cup win since 2011.

India beat South Africa in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup, beating the Proteas by 7 runs. Rohit Sharma and company brought an ICC trophy home after 11 years and India's first World Cup win since 2011.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team for bringing the cup "home in style".

"Champions! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in style! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

In a video message congratulating the team, PM Modi said the team won the World Cup and also the "hearts of crores of Indians". No small achievement that it did not lose a single match, he said.

"Congratulations to India for this magnificent win. Today, 140 crore countrymen are proud of your fantastic performance. You won the World Cup and also the hearts of crores of Indians. You didn't lose even one match; that's not a small feat. You have achieved a spectacular victory. I congratulate you," the prime minister said in Hindi.