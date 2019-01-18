For Wedding Gift Just 'Vote For AAP', Says Haryana Couple On Invite

Wedding card with a request for vote for Aam Aadmi Party.

A couple from Haryana has asked for an unusual gift from their guests - their vote for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP's social media strategist Ankit Lal shared a wedding invite of Jaswinder Singh and Inderjeet Kaur on micro-blogging site Twitter which has a special gift request.

"Vote for Aam Aadmi Party 2019 - Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. That vote is our gift," the card reads.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Kuldeep Kadyan shared another invite from Haryana that has a symbol of Aam Aadmi Party and photographs of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Naveen Jaihind printed at the bottom of the card.

"This is almost everywhere in Haryana...," Mr Kadyan wrote.

Last year in November, similar wedding cards that requested the guests to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi were widely shared online.

The Prime Minister's supporters, in the past, have used the Swachh Bharat logo on their wedding cards too. PM Modi had retweeted some of them.