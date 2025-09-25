"Our Education Schemes Not For Votes": Tamil Nadu Industries Minister

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Thursday dismissed speculation that the ruling DMK's student outreach programmes are aimed at countering actor-politician Vijay's growing influence among the youth.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mr Rajaa said the party's focus on education and student welfare is part of a century-old tradition, not a response to any new political entrant.

"Our schemes for college students are not to counter Vijay, not for votes. We are creating a prosperous Tamil Nadu with education as the foundation. These programmes are more than a hundred years old, not for any newcomer," Mr Rajaa told NDTV.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, who has a massive following in Tamil Nadu, has made his electoral debut at the peak of his non-acting career. His state-wide political tours on Saturdays have drawn massive crowds, including women and young voters, raising questions about how established parties plan to deal with his rising appeal.

The Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government on Thursday organised a mega event to inaugurate the expansion of a Tamil Nadu scheme of Rs 1,000 per month financial support to college students and celebrate Tamil Nadu's success in the field of education. Mr Stalin's Telangana counterpart, Revanth Reddy, was the chief guest at the programme.

On the economic front, Mr Rajaa admitted that Tamil Nadu's export-driven sectors are struggling from recent US tariff measures. "Textiles, shrimp, and seafood sectors in Tamil Nadu have been badly hit. Thousands of fishermen are impacted and their ecosystem is under stress," he said, pointing to reports of cancelled orders from hosiery units in Tiruppur.

Mr Rajaa urged the Union government to provide relief to the textile sector, adding that the Chief Minister has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention. "We hope for a better outcome through the diplomatic route," he added.

The minister highlighted Tamil Nadu's position as a leading investment destination, citing new projects and job creation. "Tamil Nadu is emerging as a key state drawing investments. Large investments are coming in, and jobs are being created," he said, pointing to the Hinduja Group's upcoming investments in auto battery and cell manufacturing.

Rejecting criticism from the Opposition, Mr Rajaa argued that foreign direct investment (FDI) figures do not always reflect the true picture of where industries are actually established. "FDI accounts for investments in the headquarters states of companies, not where their manufacturing happens," he explained.

On the international front, Mr Rajaa also commented on the ongoing H-1B visa issue in the United States, calling it a "sensitive matter" that requires "mature diplomacy" to ensure Indian talent continues to contribute globally.