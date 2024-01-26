'Our Doors Always Closed': Minister Contradicts Colleague Over Nitish Kumar

"The party is foremost and I am only a worker of the party," said Giriraj Singh (File)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that his party's doors are always 'closed' for Bihar Chief Minister Nish Kumar, who is likely to break away from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and reunite with the BJP.

Speaking to the reporters here, the BJP senior leader, however, cleared that he will stand with the decisions taken by his party's high command regarding inducting the JD(U) into the NDA alliance.

"Our doors are always closed (Humare darwaje to sada band band hain), but the party is foremost and I am only a worker of the party," Giriraj Singh said when asked whether the doors of the BJP are opened for Nitish Kumar.

He further said that the party will think only after one comes to take membership of the BJP.

"Sadasyata ke liye koi ayenge tabhi to hum sochenge... (We will think only after anyone comes to the fore for taking membership)" Giriraj Singh added.

Notably, the political upheaval has once again engulfed Bihar as speculation is rife that Nitish Kumar is likely to break away from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and reunite with the BJP, his former ally.

Earlier in the day, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the door can be opened if needed, indicating a possible revival of ties between Nitish Kumar -led JDU and his former ally, the BJP.

Speaking to the reporters here, Sushil Kumar Modi, who once had stated that all the doors are closed even if Nitish Kumar wanted to return to NDA, said on Friday, 'no door is permanently closed in politics'.

"We are keeping an eye on all the developments and if needed an appropriate decision will be taken. No door is permanently closed in politics and the door can be opened if needed..." Sushil Modi said.

Meanwhile, Union Food Processing Industries Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) Chief Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday asked people to wait for 1-2 days.

Speaking to the reporters here, Pashupati Paras said that the time will clear the situation in the state politics.

"Wait for 1-2 days... I have repeatedly said that time is more powerful than individual...Time will tell," Pashupati Kumar Paras said.

Several other NDA leaders including former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi have indicated an alliance breakdown between JD(U)-RJD.

Nitish Kumar's shift would deal a severe blow to the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar as well as the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level that is formed to take on the BJP-led centre.

If Nitish Kumar crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator.

Notably, Nitish Kumar, after parting ways with the BJP in 2022, took on the initiative of uniting all opposition forces to jointly take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national election.

He hosted the first meeting of opposition parties in Patna, and it was widely believed that he would eventually be the coalition's Convenor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)