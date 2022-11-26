Our Constitution 'Open, Futuristic, Known For Progressive Views': PM Modi

PM Modi launched various new initiatives under the e-court project at the event.

Our Constitution is "open, futuristic and known for its progressive views", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today during an event to mark the Constitution Day. "The words 'We the people' are not just three words, but the very essence of our Constitution and one that defines our democracy and makes us the mother of all democracies in the world," PM Modi said.

Addressing the event in the Supreme Court, PM Modi said the entire world was looking at India which is witnessing rapid development and economic growth.

"Be it an individual or institutions, our duties are our first priority. The Amrit Kaal is the era of duties for us. This Azaadi ka Amritkaal is a time to take a pledge to work to take the nation forward at a greater pace and with the intent to make it a world leader. In a week's time from now, India will assume the presidency of the G20," he added.

At the event which was also attended by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud , PM Modi also praised the judiciary for taking steps towards ensuring timely justice. "Pro-poor policies are helping empower India's poor, women. Laws are being simplified for the common man," he said.

PM Modi also remembered those who lost lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. "In 2008, when the nation was celebrating the Constitution Day, the enemies of democracy and the nation, launched a terror attack. I pay homage to all those who lost their lives that day, he said.

PM Modi launched various new initiatives under the e-court project, which provides services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through information and communication technology enabled courts. The initiatives being launched by the Prime Minister include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court, and S3WaaS Websites.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.