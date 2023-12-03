'Our Bond With Telangana Unbreakable': PM Modi After BJP's Telangana Defeat

The bond with Telangana is unbreakable and the BJP will continue to work for the people of the state, underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after the KCR-led party conceded defeat and the Congress emerged the big winner. The BJP was a distant third.

The PM spotlighted that the BJP has been gaining ground in the southern state and that it will keep working to build that further up.

"My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come," the PM posted on X.

"Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta," the PM added.

Despite the adverse results, the BJP has managed a substantial twin shock in Kamareddy, where KV Ramana Reddy has overpowered outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Congress' newly-appointed state boss Revanth Reddy, who orchestrated his party's win.

The Congress is leading in or has won 64 and the BRS 40. The BJP has just eight.

With that in mind, KV Rama Reddy's win and the doubling of its vote share from five years ago - less than seven per cent in 2018 to nearly 14 per cent (so far) this year - will be a boost for the BJP.