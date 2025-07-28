Himachal Flash Flood: 10-Month-Old Orphaned, Declared "Child Of State"

Orphaned in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, 10-month-old Neetika has been declared a "child of the state", with the government pledging to support her education and upbringing.

The infant lost her parents and grandmother after a cloudburst struck Talwara village on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. Her father, Ramesh, 31, died, while her mother, Radha Devi, 24, and grandmother, Purnu Devi, 59, are still missing.

Ramesh had stepped out to divert the flow of water entering the house, while his wife and mother followed to help. They did not return.

Neetika has been declared a "child of the state" under the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Yojana of the Himachal Pradesh government, a senior official said.

Talking to PTI Videos, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said, "The state government takes full responsibility of the little girl's upbringing, education and future as part of a long-term plan. Whatever this girl wants to become in the future, a doctor, an engineer or an officer, the government will bear all expenses." Several benefits are provided to orphans (children of the state) under the Sukh-Ashray scheme launched in 2023, which includes providing food, shelter, clothing, higher education, and skill development to unmarried orphans between 18 and 27 years of age who have no place to live and are unemployed.

The children get clothing and festival allowance, inter or intra-state annual exposure visits, stipend to meet personal expenses while pursuing higher education, vocational training or skill development, funds for startup and grants for building a house.

On the fateful night, Neetika was found crying alone in the house by neighbour Prem Singh, who informed her relative Balwant, a personal security officer for former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur.

At present, the child is living with her aunt Kirna Devi, the younger sister of the dead Ramesh, in Shikauri village, about 20 km away from Talwara village.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)