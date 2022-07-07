AIADMK Tussle: OPS Hopes For High Court Halt As EPS Seeks To Wrest Leadership

OPS wants to continue the system of dual leadership, which he currently shares with EPS.

The Madras High Court will today hear a plea by AIADMK joint coordinator O Panneerselvam (or OPS) seeking to halt a July 11 meet of the party's General Council called by the opposing camp, led by E Palaniswamy (or EPS). This comes a day after OPS got a setback from the Supreme Court as he tries to thwart a leadership takeover by EPS.

EPS wants to do away with the dual leadership that he shares with OPS -- and bring back the post of one supreme General Secretary -- by amending bylaws through the General Council, the prime decision-making body of the party. OPS wants the present system to continue and had gone to the High Court, which on June 23 ordered a halt on the meeting or any "unannounced" resolutions. That halt was yesterday removed by the Supreme Court, effectively allowing the meeting.

In its interim order, the Supreme Court asked the OPS faction to make its submissions in two weeks.

Now, OPS will hope for relief again from the High Court as he has sought to stop the July 11 meeting from taking place altogether.