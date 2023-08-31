Opposition Questions Special Parliament Session Timing, Cites Ganesh Chaturthi

The government has called a special session of parliament this month

The Opposition has questioned the timing of the five-day special session of parliament called by the government, scheduled from September 18 to 22. The government's announcement also comes amid the Mumbai meeting of the newly formed opposition bloc INDIA.

There is speculation the special session will start at the old parliament building and end at the new building, sources said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said she is "surprised" with the government's choice of dates for the special session of parliament as it coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi.

"This special session called during India's most important festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is unfortunate and goes against the Hindu sentiments. Surprised at their choice of dates," Ms Chaturvedi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to rework the dates for the special session of parliament as it coincides with the major festival.

"Just read about the upcoming Special Parliament Session... Whilst we all look forward towards meaningful discussions and dialogue, the dates coincide with the Ganapati festival, a major festival in Maharashtra. Urging the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister to take the above into consideration," Ms Sule said in a post on X.

Just read about the upcoming Special Parliament Session (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha & 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) happening from Sep 18-22.



Mr Joshi, announcing the special session, said they are looking forward to "fruitful discussions and debate in parliament", but did not give details about what all are expected to be discussed.

The special session is likely to be held in the old building, government sources said, adding it won't be a joint session.

The government is likely to discuss "Amrit Kaal" celebrations and topics themed on "India as a developed nation", sources said. It's not known whether key bills will be discussed. The government is also expected to discuss the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" programme, an initiative to commemorate 75 years of independence. It is the finale of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme.

Elections in several states are scheduled later this year.