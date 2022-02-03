Opposition Protests Telangana Chief Minister's Remarks Favouring New Constitution

Congress leaders also staged protests condemning KCR's comments seeking a new Constitution.

Opposition parties including the Congress in Telangana on Thursday held protests against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments favouring a new Constitution in the country.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party MPs held a 'Bheem Deeksha' protest near the Ambedkar's statue at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew inspiration from B R Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution.

It was BJP which showed due respect to Ambedkar by awarding Bharat Ratna to him, Kumar said.

Mr Rao, who is rejecting the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar, prefers to have his own Constitution where he and his ministers would not go to the Secretariat, he alleged.

The Chief Minister has not fulfilled promises like distribution of three acres of land to Dalits, jobs for youth and installation of a giant statue of Ambedkar, the BJP leader charged.

BJP OBC Morcha National President K Laxman, party MLA Raja Singh and other leaders held the 'Bheem Deeksha' protest at the BJP office in the city, while party leaders and activists held demonstrations across the state.

Congress leaders also staged protests condemning Mr Rao's comments seeking a new Constitution.

Former MLA Sampath Kumar, who held a demonstration in Jogulamba Gadwal district, demanded that Rao apologize for his remarks.

Finding fault with the criticism against Rao's remarks, TRS MLA G Balaraju said his party always worked with the spirit of Ambedkar and it was BJP which indulged in communal politics and emotional blackmail for 'political mileage.'