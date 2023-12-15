Opposition Protests MPs Suspension Over Parliament Security Breach

MPs staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on parliament premises

Both Houses of parliament were adjourned today amid protests by the opposition members over the suspension of 14 MPs after a massive security breach on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected their notices to suspend the scheduled business of the day to discuss the December 13 security breach.

As soon as the House assembled, opposition members urged the Chairman to let the leader of the opposition make a statement. The Chairman did not approve the notices, and proceeded with the Zero Hour. At this point, the entire Opposition members erupted in protest leading to the adjournment.

Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by opposition MPs over the same incident.

Later, several MPs staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on parliament premises holding placards.

Parliament had witnessed repeated adjournments also on Thursday

14 opposition MPs were suspended from parliament for the remainder of the Winter session yesterday for disrupting proceedings after they demanded a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Delhi police said that the parliament security breach was well-coordinated and meticulously planned over months by six people. The motive of the unprecedented "smoke protest", investigators said, was to highlight the growing unemployment, plight of farmers, and the situation in Manipur.

The group wanted a discussion on these matters in parliament and thought it would be a flashy way to draw attention. The group were part of a Facebook page called "Fans of Bhagat Singh".

Serious questions are being questioned about the security breach, which comes on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old parliament building.



