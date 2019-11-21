Opposition Protests In Parliament Over Electoral Bonds, PSU Privatisation

Winter Session of the Parliament began on Monday and will run to December 13

Protests broke out in both houses of parliament today over electoral bonds and privatisation of public sector units (PSUs), leading to the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha till noon and a confrontation between the Congress's leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Speaker Om Birla. Congress leaders also stormed the Well of the Lok Sabha for 15 minutes and only backed down after Om Birla assured them the could raise the issue during Zero Hour. The opposition has called both these issues "big scams".

In the Lok Sabha, as Congress leaders approached the Well chanting slogans the Speaker appealed for order, reminding protesting MPs that it was their "responsibility to maintain decorum and dignity".

"This is wrong. The House is discussing a very important issue on sports persons. No, no. Don't talk to the chair from the Well. It is the responsibility of every member to maintain decorum and dignity of the House," he said, adding, "I am a new member. You are senior. Don't come to the Well,"

To this Mr Chowdhury shot back, calling the electoral bonds issue and the sale of PSUs a "big scam".

"This is a big scam. The country is being looted. Please allow us to speak," the Congress's leader in the house, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, replied, adding, "You are not new. You are the chair of the House. We are forced to give the adjournment motions to raise very important issues, not to disrespect the chair. We have given the notice because this is a big scam. The country is being looted".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also got involved, declaring that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running a clean government with no scope for corruption. He also said the Congress comes "everyday with an adjournment motion bringing some issues".

Congress members later walked out of proceedings.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha Congress leaders had filed a notice to discuss electoral bonds with reference to the Reserve Bank of India's reservations. Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu said the issue did not warrant suspension of scheduled items and, with the opposition refusing to relent, he adjourned the house.

The confrontation erupted soon after ministers laid listed papers on the table. Mr Naidu confirmed he had received notices to suspend scheduled business to discuss the central bank's objections to electoral bonds and disinvestment and privatisation of public sector units (PSUs) such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

"They (the notices) do not warrant suspension of other business and (notices) taken upon priority," he said, adding that it was the Chair's prerogative to decide on which discussions would be taken up.

The Congress was yesterday equally vociferous in its demand the government disclose all details of electoral bonds before parliament. Describing it as a "political bribery scheme", the party said it was a scam that tarnished the image of the Indian democracy.

Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged the scheme of electoral bonds resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties.

Under the electoral bonds scheme, the government has offered complete anonymity to those making donations. A donor can now anonymously buy a bond and deposit it with the party of their choice.

On Monday Huffpost reported the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had objected to the scheme and the amendment to the RBI Act, contending this could encourage money laundering, undermine the faith in Indian banknotes and erode a core principle of central banking legislation.

But its objections were brushed away by the government. Electoral bonds were announced by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley two days later and a month later, the Finance Bill 2017 was passed.

With input from PTI, ANI

