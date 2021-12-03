UPA No More, Opposition Leadership Must Change: Trinamool's Derek O'Brien

Derek O'Brien took a swipe at the opposition party leadership

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday followed up on his colleague and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "there is no UPA" comment by demanding leadership change in opposition parties.

The opposition party leadership needs to realise that the political alliance that came to power at the centre in 2004 does not exist today, Derek O'Brien said, referring to the United Progressive Alliance.

His remarks came following Ms Banerjee's comment during her recent Mumbai visit after meeting Nationalist Congress Party, or NCP, chief Sharad Pawar.

"What is UPA? There is no UPA," Ms Banerjee on Wednesday after meeting Mr Pawar. "A firm alternative course should be made as nobody is fighting against ongoing fascism. Sharad ji is the senior-most leader and I came to discuss our political parties. I agree with whatever Sharad ji said. There is no UPA," Ms Banerjee said.

"We think where there is no concept of UPA, there has to be a fresh start," Derek O'Brien told reporters in Delhi when asked whether the Trinamool thinks that the leadership of the opposition parties needs to change.

The Trinamool Congress is, however, still a part of the opposition front in parliament over suspension of MPs in Rajya Sabha and other issues.

"In a democracy, people will have different opinions. We will keep sharing our opinion. We do not have to counter everything," Derek O'Brien said.

The Congress's Digvijaya Singh, reacting to Ms Banerjee's remark, said, "Our fight is against the ruling party (BJP). Those who want to join us should come with us and those who don't want to join us are free to do so... can any political alliance formed against BJP be without the participation of Congress?"