Opposition Parties To Meet In Patna On June 12 For Big 2024 Election Strategy

Opposition parties will meet in Patna on June 12 to discuss a joint strategy for the 2024 general elections, sources have said. More than 18 like-minded Opposition parties will attend the conclave. A senior leader of an opposition party, however, told NDTV that this is a "preparatory meeting". "The main meeting of the Opposition Parties will be held later," he added.

The decision on the date of meeting came as 20 opposition parties unitedly boycotted the opening of the new parliament today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The parties have accused the government of ignoring President Droupadi Murmu, saying as the First citizen of the country, she should have rightfully led the inauguration ceremony.

"She (the President) alone represents government, opposition, and every citizen alike. She is the First Citizen of India. Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolise Government's commitment to Democratic values and Constitutional propriety," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had tweeted.

The date was decided days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -- who volunteered to act as the interlocutor for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections - met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Mr Kumar is planning to bring all like-minded opposition parties on board and has been successful getting Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav -- who have been hawkish about the Congress -- to sign up.

Mamata Banerjee has already accepted the "One-On-One" strategy pitched by Mr Kumar.

Strong regional parties should take on the BJP in 2024 on their home turfs and in turn, they would back the Congress in the 200-odd seats where the two national parties are in direct contest, she has said.