Opposition Opposes Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha: Who Said What

Opposition parties led by the Congress joined ranks to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today. The legislation aims to address issues related to powers of State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of Waqf properties and removal of encroachment.

Here's What Opposition Leaders Said In Parliament

Congress

Congress's KC Venugopal termed the proposed law "draconian" and said it is an attack on the freedom of religion and federal system. He also opposed the provision of appointing non-Muslim members to Waqf board.

"We as Hindus respect the faith of other religions but this bill is a fundamental attack on the Constitution. Through this Bill the Centre is trying to attack freedom of religion," Mr Venugopal asserted, adding that the people of this country won't accept this "divisive politics".

Congress' Imran Masood said Waqf boards managed mosques and, by ending its powers, the government was strengthening the conspiracies against these properties. "We will strongly oppose this, you are trying to shred the Constitution," he said.

Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party, the second-largest Opposition force, has also opposed the Bill. Party MP Mohibbullah said, "This is injustice to Muslims. "We are going to commit a huge mistake, we will suffer because of this Bill for centuries. This is interference with religion."

Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the Bill was being introduced to please the BJP's hardcore supporters. "What is the point of including non-Muslims in Waqf boards when this is not done in other religious bodies?" Mr Yadav asked.

NCP

Supriya Sule of NCP's Sharad Pawar faction said the government did not carry out detailed consultation before bringing the Bill to the House. "Please send this to the standing committee for better consultation. The timing is of concern. What happened suddenly in Waqf board that you have to bring the Bill," she asked.

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the bill "discriminatory, arbitrary and anti-Muslim." "By bringing this bill, you (the Centre) are doing the work of dividing the nation not uniting it. This bill is an evidence of the fact that you are an enemy of the Muslims," he said.

DMK

DMK MP Kanimozhi said that the proposed law is a direct violation of Article 30 which deals with minorities to administer their institutions. "This Bill targets a particular religious group," she said.

JD(U)

JD(U) MP & Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan said the proposed law aims to bring transparency. Countering the Opposition's charge that the Bill is against minorities, he referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the aftermath of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "Who killed thousands of Sikhs?" he asked.