Opposition Has Problems With Baba Vishwanath Dham, Ram Mandir, Says PM

The BJP government works for the development of the poor and backward, PM said (File)

The Opposition has a problem with the redevelopment work of the Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, attacking them over vote bank politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur today.

"We have had some political parties here who have problems with the heritage as well as the development of the country and problems with the country's heritage because they remain worried more about their vote bank," PM Modi said.

"These people have a problem with the cleanliness campaign of Ganga ji. They are the people who question the army's action against the masterminds of terror. They also raised doubts about the 'made-in-India' Covid vaccine developed by Indian scientists. These people have a problem with the redevelopment work of Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi and the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya," he said.

The BJP government works for the development of the poor and backward, he said.

Hailing the development work of the "double engine" BJP government, PM Modi said that UP will soon be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure.

Attacking the previous regimes in the state, the Prime Minister said, "Remember the condition five years ago. Except in some areas of the state, electricity was not available in other cities and villages. People have seen very well how the public money was used earlier. But today the money of Uttar Pradesh is being invested in the development of the state. The modern infrastructure that is being built in Uttar Pradesh today shows how the resources are used properly."

"That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people of UP simultaneously," PM Modi said.

He said the "double-engine" government not only gave about 80 lakh free electricity connections to people in the state, but is providing more electricity to every district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present at the inauguration event.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country.

The 594-kilometre-long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore.

Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.