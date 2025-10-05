Trump Administration Declares Chicago "War Zone" After Deploying Soldiers

The Trump administration branded Chicago a "war zone" Sunday as a justification for deploying soldiers against the will of local Democratic officials, while a judge blocked the White House from sending troops to another Democratic-run city.

An escalating political crisis across the country pits President Donald Trump's anti-crime and migration crackdown against opposition Democrats who accuse him of an authoritarian power grab.

In the newest flashpoint, Trump late Saturday authorised deployment of 300 National Guard soldiers to Chicago, the third-largest city in the United States, despite the opposition of elected leaders, including the mayor and state Governor JB Pritzker.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noemm defended the move on Sunday, claiming on Fox News that Chicago is "a war zone."

But Pritzker, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" show, accused Republicans of aiming to sow "mayhem on the ground. They want to create a war zone, so that they can send in even more troops."

"They need to get the heck out," he said.

A CBS poll released Sunday found that 42 percent of Americans favour deploying the National Guard to cities, compared to 58 percent who oppose it.

Trump -- who last Tuesday spoke of using the military for a "war from within" -- shows no sign of backing off his hardline campaign.

In an untrue claim Sunday, he said: "Portland is burning to the ground. It's insurrectionists all over the place."

Key ally Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, echoed the president's rhetoric Sunday, telling NBC's "Meet the Press" that National Guard troops deployed in the US capital Washington had responded to a "literal war zone."

No to 'martial law'

But Trump's campaign to use the military on home soil hit a roadblock late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, when a court ruled the deployment was unlawful.

Trump has repeatedly called Portland "war-ravaged," but US District Judge Karin Immergut issued a temporary block, saying "the president's determination was simply untethered to the facts."

"This is a nation of Constitutional law, not martial law," Immergut wrote in her ruling.

Although Portland has seen scattered attacks on federal officers and property, the Trump administration failed to demonstrate "that those episodes of violence were part of an organised attempt to overthrow the government as a whole" -- thereby justifying military force, she said.

One of Trump's key advisors, Stephen Miller, called the judge's order "legal insurrection."

Chicago shooting

Aside from the deployment of troops, the Trump crackdown is being spearheaded by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). The department is being rapidly expanded both in personnel and duties.

ICE raids around the country -- primarily in cities run by Democrats -- have seen groups of masked, armed men in unmarked cars and armoured vehicles target residential neighbourhoods and businesses, sparking protests.

Days of tense scenes in Chicago turned violent Saturday when a federal officer shot a motorist that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said had been armed and rammed one of their patrol vehicles.

DHS officials have said that ICE officers also shot and killed 38-year-old immigrant Silverio Villegas Gozalez during a traffic stop on September 12, accusing him of allegedly trying to flee the scene and dragging an ICE officer with the vehicle.

