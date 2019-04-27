Opposition Claims BJP Written Under Lotus Symbol On Ballot Papers

Opposition parties want either BJP's name to be removed or that of other parties added.

Highlights The rally at Anantnag was addressed by BJP leader Ram Madhav. Police said they have withdrawn the vehicle and conducting a probe. Omar Abdullah accused police of "helping" BJP in sarcastic tweet.

Opposition parties today complained to the Election Commission against the BJP's name appearing under its electoral symbol on ballot papers, and asked it to take necessary action for correcting the anomaly.

A delegation of opposition leaders met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in this regard, and demanded that the BJP's name should either be removed from the ballot papers or the names of other parties added.

However, a senior Election Commission official told NDTV that the opposition parties were incorrect in their deduction. "In mid-2013, the BJP approached the commission saying that the outline of their symbol is very light and should be bolder. Based on their request, the outline of lotus was made bolder, and that included the water below the lotus symbol. These water lines look like F and P but not BJP," he said, adding that the symbol has been in use since 2014.

According to news agency PTI, the Election Commission also stated in a letter to the West Bengal chief electoral officer that there was nothing to suggest that the markings under the symbol reflect the name of any party.

Sources in the agency also said that the ballot papers will not be changed.

