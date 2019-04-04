Breathless 'Kamal' Chant Becomes BJP Leader's Viral Moment Ahead Of Polls

"Aapko sochna hoga, kamal chahiye ke kya chahiye," says Vineet Agarwal Sharda

Ahead of the national elections, BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda urged people to vote for the party by chanting "kamal", the BJP symbol, quite literally.

In a viral video of the speech, Mr Sharda campaigned for Lok Sabha candidate Rajendra Agarwal in Meerut where in just over 30 seconds, the BJP leader chants 'kamal' over 35 times. He urged the people to vote for Rajendra Agarwal to the third time amid loud cheers and sloganeering.

"Aapko sochna hoga, kamal chahiye ke kya chahiye (you have to think if you want Lotus or something else)," the politician said before ripping into a breathless chant of "kamal kamal kamal".

The politician's antics immediately garnered eyeballs where many, including PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who referred to him as "BJP's Gully Boy". Gully Boy is a recent Bollywood movie which puts Mumbai's rappers in the spotlight.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda asking people to vote for 'kamal' (BJP party symbol) during a public rally in Meerut. (01.04.2019) pic.twitter.com/wCTnSWprey - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2019

Various other Twitter users also called the BJP leader's campaign sloganeering a "rap", which immediately inspired numerous memes and spoofs.

In the minute-long video, Mr Sharda also says if Rajendra Agarwal is voted to power then Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come as Lord Ram, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as Lord Lakshman and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya as Lord Bharat. He was referring to mythological gods from the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Uttar Pradesh is a crucial battleground for the ruling BJP. Campaigning has been on in full swing in the state. Voting in the 80-seats of Uttar Pradesh begins on April 11 and will be held in 7 phases.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.