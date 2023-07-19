Opposition Alliance Will Fall 'Like A Pack Of Cards': BJP Leader PK Dhumal

PK Dhumal also said the NDA would win more than 350 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (File)

Targeting the Congress and its allies, senior BJP leader PK Dhumal today said the newly formed opposition alliance INDIA would fall "like a pack of cards" before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Dhumal, also a former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, said there is no comparison between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and newly formed INDIA coalition given the BJP has worked for the development of the country, while the Congress has only "looted the country".

Setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, 26 opposition parties, including the Congress, yesterday announced a coalition -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance -- to unitedly take on the ruling NDA.

Speaking to Press Trust of India, the BJP leader also took a swipe at opposition parties "neglected by the Congress" earlier and those who had opposed it in the past, saying they have joined hands "to grab power by hook and crook." Asserting that the policies of the central government have been pro-people, Mr Dhumal said the efforts by the NDA government during the coronavirus crisis were laudable.

The Narendra Modi-led government is taking India forward in every field, and India is now being regarded as one of the leading nations of the world, he said.

Mr Dhumal also said the NDA would win more than 350 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and form the government at the Centre once again.



