Pahalgam Victim's Wife Demands Tracking, Killing Terrorists Who Opened Fire

Pahalgam attack victim Sushil Nathaniel's wife Jennifer praised the government and security forces but sought that the four men that carried out the April 22 terror attack be found and brought to justice.

Speaking in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after India launched Operation Sindoor, which struck at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jennifer sought justice for her husband. "These four people did what even an animal would not do. I just want an account of this and these people should also get the same punishment. These four people should also die," the 54-year-old said.

She said the attackers committed the crime without any fear and they should also be punished in the same way.

Sushil Nathaniel worked as a manager with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in Alirajpur, about 200 km from Indore. While on a holiday with his wife, daughter and son, he was killed in the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians died.

Speaking of the attack, she had told ANI, "We were about to return from there when my husband told me he needed to use the washroom. When he came out of the washroom, a loud sound came and we thought it was of ropeway breakage but when we turned around, we saw the first man who was shot. Everyone started running and hiding. We hid behind the washroom but the terrorists found us. The terrorists asked my husband to recite the Kalma and then shot him."

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.