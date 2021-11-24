Only Trucks, Tempos That Run On CNG Can Enter Delhi From Saturday

Delhi, grappling with high pollution levels, has announced measures to curb the rise (Representational)

Only trucks and tempos that run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), barring those engaged in essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said today. The capital city, grappling with high pollution levels, had on November 22 banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles carrying non-essential items into the city to combat air pollution.

The ban on the entry of trucks operating on other fuels into Delhi will continue till December 3, he said after a review meeting with senior officials.

Offline classes in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions - suspended due to high pollution levels - will resume from November 29, the minister said.

All government offices will open from Monday, he said, urging government staff to use public transport. Special buses will be deployed for them, Mr Rai added.

The Delhi government on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities as the air quality showed improvement.

On November 13, the city government had ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Delhi due to high air pollution levels.