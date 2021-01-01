Only AAP Can Take Punjab On Path Of Progress: Party MLA Raghav Chadha

People of Punjab know that AAP brought development in Delhi, Raghav Chadha said (File)

Only the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can take Punjab on the path of progress and it will form the government in the state with a "landslide victory" in the 2022 assembly elections, party leader Raghav Chadha said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Chadha, who is the AAP's Punjab co-in-charge, alleged that the state had been "looted" by the Akali Dal-BJP and the Congress governments.

"Now the people of Punjab have made up their minds that only one party can take Punjab on the path of progress, and this time they will form a government of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)," he said.

The Congress is in power in the state.

Raghav Chadha said that before the previous state assembly polls, the Congress had made many promises like waiving off all debts of farmers, implementing "Ghar-Ghar Rozgar", eradicating drug menace in four weeks. "But none of them has been fulfilled," he claimed.

Lashing out at the Akalis, Mr Chadha alleged that when the "farm ordinances were promulgated, SAD, in greed of power, remained part of Modi-led central government".

"After these were introduced as bills, they kept praising the anti-farmers black laws. Even when these were passed in Parliament and became laws, Harsimrat Kaur Badal remained the union minister. But, later on after seeing the anger of the people, she resigned out of compulsion," he claimed.

The AAP leader said, "The Congress and the SAD have betrayed the people of Punjab, and at present, the people have high expectations from the Aam Aadmi Party to make Punjab prosperous again and bring it out of darkness."

Raghav Chadha claimed that the people of Punjab know that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi brought development.

He said that the people were especially impressed with the work done by the Kejriwal government in the health and the education sectors.

On who would be the chief ministerial face of the AAP in Punjab, Mr Chadha said that the party will clear the air on this issue soon. The chief ministerial face will be one from among the people of Punjab, he said.

AAP MP and the party's state unit president Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition and senior leader Harpal Cheema and some party MLAs from the state were also present at the press conference.