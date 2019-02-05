Games Like PUBG, God Of War 'Harmful', Says Delhi Child Rights Body

The hugely popular online multi-player game PUBG is hugely popular in India and worldwide.

Several online video games, including one of the most popular online multi-player game in the world PUBG, are negative and have an adverse impact on children's brains, the Delhi child rights body has said.

The report by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) says games like PUBG, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, God of War, Hitman, Plague Inc and Pokemon are "harmful" for children, according to news agency ANI.

The report comes after an 18-year-old in Mumbai allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after he had an argument with his family over buying a new phone to play PUBG.

Last week, 11-year-old Ahad Nizam moved the Bombay High Court seeking a ban on ''PUBG'', saying it promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also referred to the craze for this game during his interaction with the students and parents about exam stress a few days back.

When a mother complained to the Prime Minister that her son was avoiding studies and was addicted to online games, PM Modi replied: "PUBG-wala hai kya? (is he a PUBG gamer?)".

PUBG has been banned in schools in PM Modi's home state Gujarat. A students' body in Jammu and Kashmir has also asked for a ban on PUBG, blaming it for poor examination results.



(With Inputs From ANI)