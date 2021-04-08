Online Delivery, Movement Of Maids Allowed During Mumbai Weekend Lockdown

Movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house help, nurses and medical staff providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home is allowed between 7 am to 10 pm on all days, Mumbai's municipal body said on Wednesday as it issued a clarification on rules linked to the night curfew and weekend lockdown in the Maharashtra capital.

Home deliveries of food and essential supplies, including those via mobile applications like Zomato and Swiggy, will also be allowed, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in a statement.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced new restrictions including a night curfew in the state and a "strict lockdown" over the weekends from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.

The rules include a curfew from 8 pm to 7 am; a ban on gatherings of five or more throughout the day; malls, restaurants, bars and places of worship to be closed.

The municipal body today said during weekend lockdown, students who have to take exams can show their exam tickets for free movement.

"Road side food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed only to provide parcels or take away services. No person is allowed to stand there and consume food," it said.

Mumbai, which is one of the worst affected cities in the country, reported 10,428 coronavirus cases and 23 deaths on Wednesday.

Maharashtra reported 59,907 new COVID-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike today, taking the overall caseload to 31,73,261.