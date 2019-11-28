Onions Worth Rs 22 Lakh Stolen From Transport Truck As Prices Skyrocket

Onion prices at retail markets in major cities of Gujarat are fluctuating between Rs 90 and Rs 100.

Amid the spiralling onion prices across the country, a trader in Maharashtra's Nashik complained to Uttar Pradesh police that his onion consignment worth up to Rs 22 lakh was stolen.

The incident came to light after a truck carrying the 40-tonne consignment did not arrive at its destination. The truck had left Nashik on November 11 and was supposed to reach Gorakhpur on 22, said Prem Chand Shukla, a wholesale trader.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said the truck was found parked in the Tendu police station area, but it was empty.

"We will register a case and arrest the culprits, the superintendent of police told reporters.

The price of onions has skyrocketed in recent months after unseasonal rains led to low yield in several parts of the country.

The government has recently banned the export of onions in a bid to bring down the rising rates. In some states, the price of onions touched Rs 100 per kg.

Recently in West Bengal's East Midnapore district, in a bizarre case of theft, a vegetable vendor in claimed onions worth Rs 50,000 were stolen from his shop but the burglars left the cash box untouched.