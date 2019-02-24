One-Way Traffic Allowed On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

"All stranded vehicles, mostly trucks, were cleared on Saturday night and the highway was decongested," a traffic department official said

All India | | Updated: February 24, 2019 09:58 IST
The strategic highway has been blocked since Wednesday


Jammu: 

One-way traffic will be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday with vehicles moving only from Jammu to Srinagar.

The stretch from Ramban to Ramsoo has become a challenge for the authorities as landslides in the area have caused frequent blockade of the highway.

Due to shortages of petroleum products, divisional administration has again ordered rationing of petrol and diesel in the Kashmir Valley.

The strategic highway which has been blocked since Wednesday has had more than 1700 vehicles stranded due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district of the state.

