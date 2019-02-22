Jammu-Srinagar Highway Remains Closed For 3rd Day Due To Snow, Landslides

There have been landslides at some places along the Ramsoo-Ramban stretch of the highway (File)

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed on Friday for the third consecutive day due to fresh snowfall and landslides at some places of the 300 km-long road, a traffic department official said.

"There have been landslides at some places along the Ramsoo-Ramban stretch of the highway due to heavy rain in the area, while fresh snowfall occurred in the Bannihal sector," the official said.

"The highway will remain closed till the landslide debris and accumulated snow is completely cleared. A clearance operation is likely to begin later in the day as the weather office has forecast an improvement in the weather conditions," the official further added.

According to reports more than 17,00 vehicles, including trucks loaded with essential commodities and light motor vehicles carrying passengers to the Kashmir Valley, are stranded at various places on the highway.

Some locals, especially from the Sikh community, living along the highway, are distributing free 'langar' for the stranded people.

After two days of snowfall and heavy rain, the weather in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to improve on Friday, the Met Department said. "Weather is likely to improve in from today afternoon. Dry weather is expected to continue till February 25," an official said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 1.0 degrees Celsius, while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 1.1 and minus 6.4, respectively.

In the Ladakh region, Leh recorded a minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 13.2 and Drass minus 9.4. Jammu city recorded 10.1, Katra 9.4, Batote 2.1, Bannihal 3.8 and Bhaderwah 1.6.